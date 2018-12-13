Emmanuel Okello
Land Speculators Worry Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom

In short
The leaders say that the speculators have forced many Banyoro to sell off their land something they say could see many natives in future left with no land. Jackson Byaruhanga, the Minister for Natural resources Bunyoro Kitara kingdom says the speculators have made land prices shoot up since they come with huge sums of Money.

 

