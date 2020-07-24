Landlords Petition Against Creation of Soroti City

In short
Landlords led by Pascal Amuriat are against the elevation of Soroti municipality on the grounds that the communities annexed to Soroti city are largely agrarian and that the elevation is likely to distort their way of life. They add that the changes were announced during the lockdown with little or no consultation from the communities.
Landlords Petition Against Creation of Soroti City24 Jul 2020, 05:37 Comments 95 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
Tagged with: Creation of new cities in Uganda Soroti City landlords in soroti local government minister, raphael magezi paul omer, soroti mayor petition against creation of soroti city
