A letter signed by the commissioner of land registration, Aisha Kabira, confirming the recalling of a freehold land title owned by Kakande's Mechanised Agro Uganda Limited

In short

The move is a result of a process initiated by Mubende District Land Board secretary, Ms Mary Jessica Nankabirwa who wrote to the registrar of titles in the ministry of Lands on January 22 recalling the lands board minutes which awarded titles in Singo block 436 plot 33 at Ndeeba and block 436 at plot 34 at Lwakabuutu.