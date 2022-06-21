Lands Ministry Needs UGX 63 Trillion to Map Entire Country

In short
Dorcus Okalanyi, the Permanent Secretary in the Lands Ministry says obtaining the money at once is impossible because the ministry receives less than three trillion Shillings every financial year.
Lands Ministry Needs UGX 63 Trillion to Map Entire Country21 Jun 2022, 17:05 Comments 182 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics Human rights Agriculture Report
Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba in the middle addressing the resifdents of Kiganda Sub County in Kassanda District
