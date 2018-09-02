Lands Ministry Starts Customary Land Registration In Karamoja

In short
Robert Opio, the acting commissioner for land registration says the certificates are to empower communities to become legal entities in land ownership.
Lands Ministry Starts Customary Land Registration In Karamoja2 Sep 2018, 14:29 Comments 74 Views Kaabong, Uganda Environment Lifestyle Misc Report
Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza, Minister for the Presidency handing over certificates of incorporation to Ik members in Kaabong Secondary School grounds on Saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.

