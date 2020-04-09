Lanenober Health Centre III Resumes Operations

In short
Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro LCV Chairperson says that the health facility resumed operations on Wednesday following the discharge of the health workers after a week of monitoring at Opit Senior Secondary School isolation Centre.
Lanenober Health Centre III Resumes Operations9 Apr 2020, 07:59 Comments 141 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Douglas Peter Okello the Omoro district chairperson Susan Akanyo, the Omoro Resident District Commissioner lanenober health centre closed due to coronavirus
Mentioned: Lanenober Health Centre III
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.