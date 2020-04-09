Emmy Daniel Ojara
08:08

Lanenober Health Centre III Resumes Operations

9 Apr 2020, 07:59 Comments 141 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
Omoro District LC5 Chairperson Peter Douglas Okello Okao - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Omoro District LC5 Chairperson Peter Douglas Okello Okao - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro LCV Chairperson says that the health facility resumed operations on Wednesday following the discharge of the health workers after a week of monitoring at Opit Senior Secondary School isolation Centre.

 

Tagged with: Douglas Peter Okello the Omoro district chairperson Susan Akanyo, the Omoro Resident District Commissioner lanenober health centre closed due to coronavirus
Mentioned: Lanenober Health Centre III

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.