Lango Bishop Campaigns for Museveni, Draws Mixed Reaction

In short
Bishop Olwa in his message, asked the congregation to vote president Museveni for appointing some people in Lango in top government positions. Olwa accused some NRM supporters in Lango for failing to mobilize voters for Museveni. He noted that voting for Museveni will open doorways for development in Lango.
Lango Bishop Campaigns for Museveni, Draws Mixed Reaction3 Jan 2021, 13:37 Comments 195 Views Lira, Uganda Presidential Race Election Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Province of Church of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.