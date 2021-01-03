Solomon Okabo
Lango Bishop Campaigns for Museveni, Draws Mixed Reaction

3 Jan 2021, 13:37 Comments 195 Views Lira, Uganda Presidential Race Election Northern Updates
Rt. Rev. Alfred Olwa, the Bishop of Lango Diocese accused of campaigning for Museveni. File Photo.

In short
Bishop Olwa in his message, asked the congregation to vote president Museveni for appointing some people in Lango in top government positions. Olwa accused some NRM supporters in Lango for failing to mobilize voters for Museveni. He noted that voting for Museveni will open doorways for development in Lango.

 

