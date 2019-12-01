Ronald Odongo
Lango Clan Heads to Petition President Museveni Over Cultural Institution

The members of Lango Cultural Institution Council of Owitong shortly after their Friday meeting held in Lira town

In short
Isaac Opio Opeo, the deputy speaker of Council of Owitong says much as they had previously met President Museveni, the council has resolved to write to him over the same.



Phillips Ogile, the deputy press Secretary at Lango Cultural Institution says they want President Museveni through Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development to expedite the process to legalize their operation.

 

