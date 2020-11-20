Solomon Okabo
09:18

Lango Cooperative Union Reinstates 144 Primary Societies

20 Nov 2020, 09:17 Comments 198 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Lango Cooperative Union leaders during a meeting organised to forge ways of revamping primary societies

Lango Cooperative Union leaders during a meeting organised to forge ways of revamping primary societies

In short
The Union came to its knees when cotton growing, buying, ginning and selling were heavily affected rendering the primary societies inactive. Tonny Ogwal, the Lango Cooperative Union Vice-Chairperson says the union leaders are now on the move to revamp and strengthen the societies across the region.

 

Tagged with: Lango Cooperative Union Reinstates 144 Primary Societies
Mentioned: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.