Lango Cooperative Union Reinstates 144 Primary Societies

The Union came to its knees when cotton growing, buying, ginning and selling were heavily affected rendering the primary societies inactive. Tonny Ogwal, the Lango Cooperative Union Vice-Chairperson says the union leaders are now on the move to revamp and strengthen the societies across the region.
Lango Cooperative Union Reinstates 144 Primary Societies20 Nov 2020
Lango Cooperative Union leaders during a meeting organised to forge ways of revamping primary societies
