Lango Cultural Institution Wants Presidential Pledges Fulfilled in 2019

Dr.Okune the leader of Lango Cultural Institution recently at Lango Cultural Centre in Lira town Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Some of the unfulfilled pledges include construction of Lango Palace, tarmacking of Rwekunye-Masindi Port, Apac through Lira to Acholi-bur highway, cattle compensation of lost livestock and construction of a modern Airfield and among others.