Lango Cultural Institution Wants Presidential Pledges Fulfilled in 2019

In short
Some of the unfulfilled pledges include construction of Lango Palace, tarmacking of Rwekunye-Masindi Port, Apac through Lira to Acholi-bur highway, cattle compensation of lost livestock and construction of a modern Airfield and among others.
Lango Cultural Institution Wants Presidential Pledges Fulfilled in 20192 Jan 2019, 10:27 Comments 222 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Misc Analysis
Dr.Okune the leader of Lango Cultural Institution recently at Lango Cultural Centre in Lira town Login to license this image from 1$.
