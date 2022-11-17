Lango Cultural Leaders Want Traditional Justice System Reinstated

In short
The leaders argue that informal justice measures were only correctional unlike the current legal system in Western Cultures where people are put in prison and some sentenced to death for committing crimes.
Lango Cultural Leaders Want Traditional Justice System Reinstated17 Nov 2022, 18:50 Comments 134 Views Lira, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lango Cultural Leaders Wants Traditional Justice System Reinstated Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
Mentioned: Lango Cultural Foundation
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.