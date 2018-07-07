Ronald Odongo
17:00

Lango Football Fans Want FUFA Officials Sacked

7 Jul 2018

In short
According to Ebuk, football fans in the region have started collecting signatures to call for the censure of the officials. Geoffrey Omara, the chairperson of Lira Football fans describes the officials as saboteurs of football development in the area.

 

Tagged with: fufa drum league lango province lira district

