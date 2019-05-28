Ronald Odongo
17:58

Lango Leaders, CSOs Condemn Increase in Mob Justice

28 May 2019, 17:52 Comments 98 Views Human rights Crime Misc Updates

Up to 11 suspected thieves have been lynched and burnt to ashes in the districts of Lira and Kole since July 2018. They include 32-year-old Solomon Odongo, a resident Anai village, Lira Sub County who was accused of killing a mobile money operator and escaping from lawful custody.






On April, 17th, 2019, Jasper Okello Ongu, a local trader at Bala Trading Centre in Kole district was killed and the remains burnt to ashes.



Just after a day, another suspected thief identified as Jimmy Owiny, a resident of Alito Sub County in Kole district was beaten to death and his body was set on fire.

 

