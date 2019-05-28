In short

Up to 11 suspected thieves have been lynched and burnt to ashes in the districts of Lira and Kole since July 2018. They include 32-year-old Solomon Odongo, a resident Anai village, Lira Sub County who was accused of killing a mobile money operator and escaping from lawful custody.













On April, 17th, 2019, Jasper Okello Ongu, a local trader at Bala Trading Centre in Kole district was killed and the remains burnt to ashes.







Just after a day, another suspected thief identified as Jimmy Owiny, a resident of Alito Sub County in Kole district was beaten to death and his body was set on fire.