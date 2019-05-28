In short
Up to 11 suspected thieves have been lynched and burnt to ashes in the districts of Lira and Kole since July 2018. They include 32-year-old Solomon Odongo, a resident Anai village, Lira Sub County who was accused of killing a mobile money operator and escaping from lawful custody.
On April, 17th, 2019, Jasper Okello Ongu, a local trader at Bala Trading Centre in Kole district was killed and the remains burnt to ashes.
Just after a day, another suspected thief identified as Jimmy Owiny, a resident of Alito Sub County in Kole district was beaten to death and his body was set on fire.
Lango Leaders, CSOs Condemn Increase in Mob Justice28 May 2019, 17:52 Comments 98 Views Human rights Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.