Lango Leaders Panic Amid Locust Invasion Threat

In short
The panic started after reports that swarms of desert locusts had been sighted in Abim district on Monday evening. The district located in Karamoja sub-region borders Kapelebyong and Amuria in Teso and Otuke and Agago in Lango Sub Region.
Lango Leaders Panic Amid Locust Invasion Threat11 Feb 2020, 13:47 Comments 192 Views Lira, Uganda Agriculture Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Districts in Lango not prepared Locust invasion Ministry of Agricuture, Animal Indurty and Fisheries Ministry of Disaster Preparedness
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.