Lango MPs Cancel Demo After Meeting Museveni

22 Jan 2022, 09:57 Comments 155 Views Oyam, Uganda Parliament Politics Business and finance Updates

The chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group who is also the woman MP for Kole District Judith Alyek, issued a statement calling off the demonstration saying a new course of action will be taken after meeting the president. But Moses Okot, the Kyoga County MP who is also the vice-chairperson LPG has gone ahead to issue another, contradicting statement, saying the demo will still happen as planned

 

