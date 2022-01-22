In short
The chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group who is also the woman MP for Kole District Judith Alyek, issued a statement calling off the demonstration saying a new course of action will be taken after meeting the president. But Moses Okot, the Kyoga County MP who is also the vice-chairperson LPG has gone ahead to issue another, contradicting statement, saying the demo will still happen as planned
Lango MPs Cancel Demo After Meeting Museveni
22 Jan 2022
