Amony Immaculate
18:40

Lango MPs Petition President Museveni to Revive Lira Spinning Mill

12 Jun 2022, 18:39 Comments 97 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Northern Updates

In short
Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the Dokolo District Woman MP reminded the president that cotton is not a mere textile source as he might consider, arguing that from cotton, oil and cotton seed cake can be extracted for export which can improve the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

 

Tagged with: Mps wants Lira Spinning Mill commercial cotton growing lira spinning mill
Mentioned: Lira Spinning Mill

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.