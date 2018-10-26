Ronald Odongo
15:34

Lango MPs Petition President on State of Akii-Bua Stadium

26 Oct 2018, 14:31 Comments 148 Views Lira, Uganda Local government Analysis
The 200 seater pavilion so far built at the new Akii Bua site in Lira district Ronald Odongo

The 200 seater pavilion so far built at the new Akii Bua site in Lira district Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In 2008, President Museveni pledged to build a modern Stadium in memory of late John Akii Bua, Ugandas first Olympic gold medalist. Lira district local government subsequently allocated a 12-acre piece of land at Erute village to house the Stadium.

 

Tagged with: president museveni parliament of uganda akii bua

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.