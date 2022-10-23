Lango Muslim Community Faction Splits from UMSC

In short
Fahad Matovu, the legal officer at the office of the Supreme Mufti said that the Kibuli faction will offer protection to Muslim faithful under LMC who he says have a right to choose where to belong.
Lango Muslim Community Faction Splits from UMSC23 Oct 2022, 17:17 Comments 105 Views Lira city, ober kampala, Lira, Uganda Religion Human rights Northern Updates
Lango Muslim Council leaders together with those from Kibuli pose for a group photo inside Masjid Faizan Madina mosque (Photo by Immaculate Amony)
In short
Mentioned: Masjid Faizan Madina mosque
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.