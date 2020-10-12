Solomon Okabo
05:51

Lango Paramount Chief Airlifted to Mulago for Treatment of Hiccups

12 Oct 2020, 05:47 Comments 70 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Health Updates
Lango Paramount Chief, His Highness Yosam Odur Ebii

Lango Paramount Chief, His Highness Yosam Odur Ebii

In short
According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Lango Cultural Foundation, Odur, 92, has been suffering from hiccups that persisted for about two days. He has however been transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management,

 

Tagged with: Lango Paramount Chief Airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital for Treatment
Mentioned: Lango Cultural Foundation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.