Lango Paramount Chief Airlifted to Mulago for Treatment of Hiccups

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Lango Cultural Foundation, Odur, 92, has been suffering from hiccups that persisted for about two days. He has however been transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management,
Lango Paramount Chief Airlifted to Mulago for Treatment of Hiccups12 Oct 2020, 05:47 Comments 70 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Health Updates
