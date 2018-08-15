Ronald Odongo
Lango Paramount Chief Petitions Museveni for Additional Security Top story

15 Aug 2018 Lira, Uganda
FIle Photo-Lango Paramount Chief Yosam Odur being greeted by the former Minister of State for Micro finance Caroline Okao Ronald Odongo

In short
Arnold Otim, a resident of Adyel Division, believes Odurs security is at risk due to the leadership wrangles that has split the cultural institution. There are at least four factions under the cultural institution each led by a parallel paramount chief appointed by the clan heads.

 

