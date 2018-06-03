Michael Ojok
Lango Province, Acholi Province Draw In Drum Tournament

3 Jun 2018, 12:01 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Sport Report
In short
Lango Province equalized the first half goal which Acholi Province had scored in the second half of the game. The goal came through Amuka Bright Stars player Dickens Okwir in the 62nd minutes of the game.

 

