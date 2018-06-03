In short
Lango Province equalized the first half goal which Acholi Province had scored in the second half of the game. The goal came through Amuka Bright Stars player Dickens Okwir in the 62nd minutes of the game.
Lango Province, Acholi Province Draw In Drum Tournament
Gulu, Uganda
The Paramount Chief of Lango Chiefdom Won Nyaci Yosam Odur Being Welcomed At Pece Stadium on Saturday Login to license this image from 1$.
