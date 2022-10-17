Amony Immaculate
Lango Province Ejects Bugisu to Qualify for FUFA Drum Semi Finals

17 Oct 2022, 07:28 Comments 129 Views Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda Sport Northern Updates
Lango Province players warming up before the game

Allan Okello, the Paradou AC super striker now on loan at KCCA FC put Lango Province ahead in the first half when he converted a penalty. Rogers Amatu added the second goal within just a few minutes after a good cross by Moses Aliro. Denis Omedi netted the third goal for the home side as Lango Province ejected Bugisu 3-1 on aggregate.

 

