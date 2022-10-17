Lango Province Ejects Bugisu to Qualify for FUFA Drum Semi Finals

In short
Allan Okello, the Paradou AC super striker now on loan at KCCA FC put Lango Province ahead in the first half when he converted a penalty. Rogers Amatu added the second goal within just a few minutes after a good cross by Moses Aliro. Denis Omedi netted the third goal for the home side as Lango Province ejected Bugisu 3-1 on aggregate.
Lango Province Ejects Bugisu to Qualify for FUFA Drum Semi Finals17 Oct 2022, 07:28 Comments 129 Views Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda Sport Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lango Province Over Turns Bugisu to Qualify for FUFA Drum Semi Finals Lango Province beat Bugisu 3:0 in Fufa drum semi finals
Mentioned: Lango Province
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.