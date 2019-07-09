Ronald Odongo
Lango Soccer Fans Fundraise For New Stadium

9 Jul 2019
A 200 seater Pavilion at the new Akii Bua Stadium Site

In short
Geoffrey Omara, the Lira District Soccer Fans Association for Lango Province says they have resolved to collect money from fans, well-wishers and local leaders to build a temporal stadium as they wait for completion of Akii-Bua Stadium.

 

