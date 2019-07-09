In short
Geoffrey Omara, the Lira District Soccer Fans Association for Lango Province says they have resolved to collect money from fans, well-wishers and local leaders to build a temporal stadium as they wait for completion of Akii-Bua Stadium.
Lango Soccer Fans Fundraise For New Stadium9 Jul 2019, 12:58 Comments 87 Views Lira, Uganda Sport Local government Misc Updates
Tagged with: Akii-Bua Stadium Lango Province Team Lira District
