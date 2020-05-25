Lango Sub- Region Ill prepared for COVID-19

In short
Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng told the Lira District COVID-19 Task Force that the low capacity among frontline workers, coupled with the laxity among members of Public is an indicator that the area was ill-prepared for the catastrophe, and that this is a cause for worry, if the situation is not well handled.
