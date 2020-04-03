Langos Beat Hides, Drums, Jerrycans to Chase Corona

In short
Similar to what happened in Acholi two days ago, the practice popularly known as "Ryemmo Ideke" loosely translated as chasing away an epidemic", requires that one bangs anything, which can make noise while lamenting and cursing the “bad omen.”
Langos Beat Hides, Drums, Jerrycans to Chase Corona3 Apr 2020, 08:09 Comments 102 Views Lira, Uganda Science and technology Religion Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 Druming to chase Corona Virus
Mentioned: Lango culture
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.