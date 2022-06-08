In short

LASPNET wants the judiciary to uphold judicial independence as they administer justice and in accordance with the judicial mandate as enshrined in Article 128(1). They further want the judiciary to streamline the management of bail applications and issue orders in accordance with the given bail guidelines as well as the intention of Article 23 of the Constitution, respect both international and national laws regarding Civil and Political Rights and minimize the discrepancies and frustration that the accused persons experience.