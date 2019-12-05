Pamela Mawanda
17:27

LASPNET Opens Legal Aid Call Center

5 Dec 2019, 17:26 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report
Nanjobe, Dr. Namubiru and LASPNET Board Member, Anthony Mutimba at the opening of the call center Pamela Mawanda

Nanjobe, Dr. Namubiru and LASPNET Board Member, Anthony Mutimba at the opening of the call center

In short
The centre located at the LASPNET secretariat offices in Mengo is being funded by the Democratic Governance Facility-DGF. It will enable citizens in different parts of the country to receive legal services.

 

Tagged with: Justice at no cost,LASPNET Opens free legal aid center LASPNET Opens Legal Aid Call Center Legal Aid Call Center in Uganda
Mentioned: Democratic Governance Facility -DGF Legal Aid Service Providers Network-LASPNET

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.