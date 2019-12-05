In short
The centre located at the LASPNET secretariat offices in Mengo is being funded by the Democratic Governance Facility-DGF. It will enable citizens in different parts of the country to receive legal services.
LASPNET Opens Legal Aid Call Center5 Dec 2019, 17:26 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report
Pamela Mawanda
Nanjobe, Dr. Namubiru and LASPNET Board Member, Anthony Mutimba at the opening of the call center
In short
Tagged with: Justice at no cost,LASPNET Opens free legal aid center LASPNET Opens Legal Aid Call Center Legal Aid Call Center in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.