LASPNET Petitions Chief Justice on Legal Services Amidst Lockdown

Lawyers were not listed among the essential categories of workers allowed to operate during the current COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease. Under the measures, the President issued directives including limitation on public movements, scaling down operations of institutions including courts and others.
LASPNET Petitions Chief Justice on Legal Services Amidst Lockdown24 Apr 2020, 14:11 Comments 58 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and others receive President Yoweri Museveni at the Serena Conference Centre.
