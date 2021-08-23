LASPNET Starts Community-Legal Watch Brief Campaign to Combat Increasing GBV Cases

In short
Henry Wajego, a Village Health Worker-VHT in Wakisi Division Njeru Municipality, says that their area has been receiving several GBV cases but survivors have been missing justice after losing interest in police where they are asked to fund investigations.
LASPNET Starts Community-Legal Watch Brief Campaign to Combat Increasing GBV Cases23 Aug 2021, 11:43 Comments 190 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Editorial
Some of the GBV champions given bicycles for monitoring communities after a four days training at Mukono.
