Late Arrival of Election Officers, Low Turn-up Mar NRM Primaries in Luweero

Rehema Nansamba an election officer at New Africa Polling Station said she has over 1000 voters in the register but none had arrived to participate in the elections.
Late Arrival of Election Officers, Low Turn-up Mar NRM Primaries in Luweero11 Sep 2020, 12:16 Comments 159 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Election observers and Agents at New Africa Polling Station in Luweero Town Council . No single voter had turned up by 10am
