Aldon Walukamba
09:16

Late Delivery of Polling Materials, Absence of Voters Delays Voting in Kampala

20 Jan 2021, 09:03 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Local government Interview

In short
In some polling stations visited by URN by 7:00am, materials like basins, registers, furniture, ballots, biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVK) were yet to be delivered.

 

