In short
The vehicle registration number UAY 668G white in colour went missing from late Abiriga’s residence in Anyafio village Arua City last month.
Late MP Abiriga's Stolen Vehicle Recovered in DRC
Festus Ayikobua Arua RDC handing over the key of the double cabin vehicle to Zaidi the son to late Ibrahim Abiriga at Arua CPS.
