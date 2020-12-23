In short
Nantongo, an advocate of the high court, was nominated on Wednesday by Koreb Nahamya, the Kyotera District Electoral Commission Registrar on the Democratic Party ticket at the district headquarters in Kasaali town council.
Late Nakasirye’s Daughter Officially Nominated To Contest In Kyotera Woman MP Race Top story23 Dec 2020, 17:07 Comments 244 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Commission confirmed her Nomination of MP Nakasirye's daughter Seconded by DP Chairperson and Kyotera district chairperson
Mentioned: DP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.