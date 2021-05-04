In short
It re-emerged in February, nine months after another outbreak in the same province was declared over. Eleven confirmed cases and one probable case resulting in six deaths and six recoveries were recorded in four health zones in North Kivu, from February 7, when the Ministry of Health announced the resurgence of Ebola in Butembo, close to the border with Uganda.
Latest Deadly Ebola Virus Outbreak in DR Congo Declared Over
