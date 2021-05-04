Sylvia Nankya
11:56

Latest Deadly Ebola Virus Outbreak in DR Congo Declared Over

4 May 2021, 11:46 Comments 138 Views Kasese, Uganda Health East Africa Updates

In short
It re-emerged in February, nine months after another outbreak in the same province was declared over. Eleven confirmed cases and one probable case resulting in six deaths and six recoveries were recorded in four health zones in North Kivu, from February 7, when the Ministry of Health announced the resurgence of Ebola in Butembo, close to the border with Uganda.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.