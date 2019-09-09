Latest Forecast Warns Of Above Normal Rainfall Over Uganda

In short
Eight agricultural zones in Uganda will experience above normal rainfall in the September to December precipitation season, according to the latest seasonal forecast by Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA).
Latest Forecast Warns Of Above Normal Rainfall Over Uganda9 Sep 2019, 21:17 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Environment Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorology Authority UNMA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.