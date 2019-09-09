Peter Labeja
21:19

Latest Forecast Warns Of Above Normal Rainfall Over Uganda

9 Sep 2019, 21:17 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Environment Updates
Second Season Rainfall Forecast Over Uganda

Second Season Rainfall Forecast Over Uganda

In short
Eight agricultural zones in Uganda will experience above normal rainfall in the September to December precipitation season, according to the latest seasonal forecast by Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA).

 

Tagged with: Latest UNMA Seasonal forecast Warns of Above Normal Rainfall Over Uganda
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorology Authority UNMA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.