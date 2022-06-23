Law Firm Pinned for Forgery in UGX 2b Land Compensation

Kyle Lubega (L) of Lubega & Buzibira Company Advocates being accompanied by police detective out of the meeting at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short

It is alleged that on March 18, 2015, the law firm forged the signature of then Masindi High Court Judge, Justice Ralph Ochan, and issued fake letters of administration of the property and credits of the estate of the Late Antwane Kalete.