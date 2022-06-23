In short
It is alleged that on March 18, 2015, the law firm forged the signature of then Masindi High Court Judge, Justice Ralph Ochan, and issued fake letters of administration of the property and credits of the estate of the Late Antwane Kalete.
Law Firm Pinned for Forgery in UGX 2b Land Compensation
Kyle Lubega (L) of Lubega & Buzibira Company Advocates being accompanied by police detective out of the meeting at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
Tagged with: Justice Ralph Ochan Late Antwane Kalete. Natalia Namuli Peter Amara fake letters of administration
Mentioned: Lubega & Buzibira Company Advocates Masindi High Court Public Service Commission Uganda Land Commission - ULC
