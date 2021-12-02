Olive Nakatudde
Law on Mandatory Vaccination, Wearing Masks to be Tabled Before Parliament

Members of Parliament during a plenary sitting.

In her presentation to Parliament, Aceng noted that her Ministry is preparing to table the Public Health Bill next week to cater for a number of issues including mandatory vaccination, wearing of masks and penalties. The Minister did not reveal more details about the proposed law.

 

