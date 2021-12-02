In short
In her presentation to Parliament, Aceng noted that her Ministry is preparing to table the Public Health Bill next week to cater for a number of issues including mandatory vaccination, wearing of masks and penalties. The Minister did not reveal more details about the proposed law.
Law on Mandatory Vaccination, Wearing Masks to be Tabled Before Parliament
