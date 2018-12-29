Law Society Condemns Selective Application of Public Order Laws

The deserted stage where Bobi Wine was expected to perform at his One Love Beach Busabala on Wednesday but was blocked by Police Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The statement was issued two days after police blocked a planned concert at One Love Beach Busabala, on grounds that Bobi Wine had not obtained security clearance for the concert. Police set up three road blocks and stopped all vehicles that were heading to One Love Beach for the concert on Boxing Day.