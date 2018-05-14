In short
The Society President, Simon Peter Kinobe, says the Advocates Act of 2002 instead gives the Law Council supervisory power and control of professional legal education in Uganda. Kinobe says the Law Council has a committee on Legal Education and Training that is charged with the mandate of professional legal education.
Law Society: MPs Have No Mandate to Stop LDC Pre-entry Exams Top story14 May 2018, 18:54 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Law Developement Centre students at a recent graduation Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.