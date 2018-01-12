Michael Wambi
18:47

Lawmakers Discuss Policies For Global Energy Transformation

12 Jan 2018 Business and finance Analysis
Parliamentrians attending the Legislator's Forum on Renewbale Energy Courtsey of IRENA

Parliamentrians attending the Legislator's Forum on Renewbale Energy

In short
International Renewable Agencys Director-General Adnan Z. Amin in a statement said legislators have a key role to play in enacting and overseeing the laws that govern the energy sector, and in widening the support for renewables.

 

Tagged with: new renewable energy technology renewbale energy
Mentioned: itenational renewable energy agency irena

