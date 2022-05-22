Lawmakers Seek Interpol Help to Hunt Down ULC Secretary Imaryo

In short
Speaking to URN in an interview on Friday, Ssenyonyi disclosed that despite the arrest warrant they issued to the Parliament’s Police Commander to arrest Imaryo on site, the Police have since failed to effect the directive after reports emerged that the suspect is being protected by ‘powerful people’ in Government and may be helped flee the country.
Lawmakers Seek Interpol Help to Hunt Down ULC Secretary Imaryo22 May 2022, 11:51 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Security Updates
Former ULC Senior Accountant Siraj Isabirye (L) appearing before Public Accounts Committee, COSASE before he was handed over to police for failing to explain irregular financial transactions he processed. Photo by Dominic Ochola
