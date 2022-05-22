Ochola O. Dominic
11:52

Lawmakers Seek Interpol Help to Hunt Down ULC Secretary Imaryo

22 May 2022, 11:51 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Security Updates
Former ULC Senior Accountant Siraj Isabirye (L) appearing before Public Accounts Committee, COSASE before he was handed over to police for failing to explain irregular financial transactions he processed. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Former ULC Senior Accountant Siraj Isabirye (L) appearing before Public Accounts Committee, COSASE before he was handed over to police for failing to explain irregular financial transactions he processed. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Speaking to URN in an interview on Friday, Ssenyonyi disclosed that despite the arrest warrant they issued to the Parliament’s Police Commander to arrest Imaryo on site, the Police have since failed to effect the directive after reports emerged that the suspect is being protected by ‘powerful people’ in Government and may be helped flee the country.

 

Tagged with: Auditor General for FY 2020/2021 Barbara Imaryo Julius Busuulwa and Natali Namuli. ghost land claimants unsupported payables
Mentioned: Criminal Intelligence Investigations Department – CIID International Criminal Police Organization - Interpol Uganda Revenue Authority - URA.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.