Lawyer Aboneka Sues Govt Over Lack of Street Lights Along Entebbe Expressway

In short

He now wants court to declare that the ministry and UNRA "are in breach of their statutory duty and obligation by omitting to install streetlights on the Northern Bypass, Kampala-Entebbe Expressway and all other national roads and highways". He wants court to also order government to install the streetlights along the expressway, highways and national roads across the country within two years.









Aboneka is also claiming for shillings 100 million in general damages "as compensation for the grave inconveniences and dangers exposed to the Plaintiff by the Defendants' failure to provide streetlights on the above roads."