Wameli wants the court to issue a warrant of arrests against Prof. Suruma, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the University Council Chairperson Lorna Magara, and University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda and commit them to civil prison for contempt.
Lawyer Asks Court to Send Mak Top Officials to Prison for Contempt
19 Jul 2019
