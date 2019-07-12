C-Laywer Ayena Odongo at Lira High Court Cell before he appeared before the Assistant Registrar on Friday evening

In short

Crispus Ayena Odongo, former Oyam North County Member of Parliament in Oyam district has been jailed over failure to pay a total of shillings 146 million debts.



Ayena, the lead defense lead counsel to Dominic Ongwen, former Lords Resistant Army rebel commander currently undergoing trial at the Hague based International Criminal Court.