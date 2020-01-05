Lawyer Challenges Use of Financial Integrated System on Donated Funds

In short
According to city lawyer, Moses Okurut, the use of the IFMS budgeting and accounting system on money that National Medical Stores gets from donors is unlawful since the system is mandated to only manage public funds. He says that current application of the system on such monies is unqualified
Lawyer Challenges Use of Financial Integrated System on Donated Funds5 Jan 2020, 05:13 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Health Report
According to the suit, it is illegal for government to apply the IFMS on money that National Medical Stores gets from donors
In short
Tagged with: Integrated Financial Management System-IFMS Ministry of Finance,Planning and Economic Development's Integrated Financial Management System national medical stores
Mentioned: Civil Court of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.