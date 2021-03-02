Lawyer Kasango Was Left to Die for 24 Hours –Wife

In short
The widow of deceased lawyer Bob Kasango, has blamed his death on the negligence of Luzira Prison leadership. Nice Bitarabeho said Kasango’s condition started deteriorating on Friday evening but he was not accorded the necessary medical attention despite her having alerted them about the gravity of his condition.
Lawyer Kasango Was Left to Die for 24 Hours –Wife2 Mar 2021, 18:14 Comments 345 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: city lawyer bob kasango
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.