In short
Mabirizi in documents filed before the Civil Division wants an injunction restraining the Commission from proceeding with the process undertaken and decisions it has reached in shortlisting, interviewing, appointing and recommending to the President for appointment of applicants for Judicial Officers.
Lawyer Mabirizi Asks Court to Halt Recruitment Process of Judicial Officers
21 May 2021
