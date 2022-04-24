Joan Akello
14:18

Lawyer Mabirizi Wants Proceedings Against Pastor Bugingo Halted

24 Apr 2022, 14:08 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Religion Updates
DPP To Prosecute Pastor Bugingo

DPP To Prosecute Pastor Bugingo

In short
In his application filed on April 20, Mabirizi wants Nakitende to ask Grade One Magistrate Stella Paculal Okwong to stop hearing proceedings against Bugingo and Makula. He says his application challenges proceedings starting from January 12.

 

Tagged with: Pastor Bugingo

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.