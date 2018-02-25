Lawyer Pinned Over Forged Land Titles

In short
The commission headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire heard that Vincent Mugisha who is also a businessman, is in possession of three forged land titles. The forged titles are for 1,500 hectares of Matiri Forest Reserve and land in Ganyinayo Village in Kihuura Sub County, Kyenjojo district.
Lawyer Pinned Over Forged Land Titles25 Feb 2018, 08:30 Comments 389 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Court Updates
Vincent Mugisha after he was handed over to police by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.jpg
