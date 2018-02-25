Lawyer Pinned Over Forged Land Titles

Vincent Mugisha after he was handed over to police by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The commission headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire heard that Vincent Mugisha who is also a businessman, is in possession of three forged land titles. The forged titles are for 1,500 hectares of Matiri Forest Reserve and land in Ganyinayo Village in Kihuura Sub County, Kyenjojo district.