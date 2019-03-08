Lawyer Protests Forged Minutes of MAK Appointments Board

In short
Yusuf Kagere and Alziik Namutebi while appearing before the George Omunyokol Staff Appeals Tribunal on Thursday said they were not ready to proceed because the copy of the minutes received from the university had inaccuracies.
Lawyer Protests Forged Minutes of MAK Appointments Board8 Mar 2019, 12:51 Comments 131 Views Education Court Report
In short
Tagged with: 575th University Appointments Board MEETING Alex Madile Alziik Namutebi Bachelor of Science Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Degree Esther Kabinga Fatuma Nakatudde, the Registrar of College of Health Sciences Joan Nakaliika Joseph Okuu Lincon Rogers Mushabe Paul Apunyo, Fatuma Nakatudde Appeal Dismissal Paul Apunyo, the Registrar of School of Health Sciences Yusuf Kagere academic registrar makerere financial loss university unprofessional and unethical conduct
Mentioned: Academic Registrar Information System Academic Registrar Information System (ARIS) Administrative Assistant Appointments Board College of Health Sciences Esther Kabinga Fatuma Nakatudde George Omunyokol Staff Appeals Tribunal Joan Nakaliika Joseph Okuu Makerere University Omunyokol Paul Apunyo Pharmacy Degree Registrar of College of Health Registrar of School of Health Sciences Rogers Lincon Mushabe Rogers Mushabe Tribunal Chairperson University Appointments Board Yusuf Kagere
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.